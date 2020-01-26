The Braves have had a great farm system since the rebuild started in 2015. And even with a number of prospects graduating to Atlanta the last few years, the organization still has a great list of top prospects.

Cristian Pache is Atlanta’s top prospect. He is rated 12 by Baseball America and 13 by MLB.com. The 21-year-old right-handed hitter finished last season with 26 games in Triple-A Gwinnett after starting the season in the Southern League. Overall, Pache hit .277 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI, along with a .340 on base percentage.

Drew Waters is next, rated 26 best MLB.com and 36 by Baseball America. Waters is a 21-year-old switch-hitter who was the Southern League’s MVP after hitting .319 with five home runs, 41 RBI and a .366 on base percentage. When promoted to Gwinnett, Waters hit .271 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 119 at bats.

Ian Anderson is Atlanta’s best pitching prospect, rated 37 overall by MLB.com and 44 by Baseball America. Anderson was 7-5 with a 2.68 ERA in 21 starts for Double-A Mississippi and then had five starts in Gwinnett (1-2, 6.57 ERA) to end the season.

Kyle Wright is rated 52 by MLB.com and 64 by Baseball America. After starting the season with a start in Atlanta, Wright struggled overall in the big leagues with a 8.69 ERA in seven games (four starts). In Triple-A, Wright was 11-4 with a 4.17 ERA, 116 strikeouts in 112.1 innings pitched.

And MLB.com ranks last June’s first round pick Shea Langaliers as the 70 best prospect in baseball. The former Baylor Bear hit .255 in his 54 games with Low-A Rome, with two home runs and 34 RBI in 216 at bats.

Here is the list of how the Braves prospects were ranked in the MLB.com and Baseball America Top 100 Prospect lists, along with the Braves Top 10 list from Baseball Prospectus that came out in November.

MLB.com

13 – Cristian Pache

26 – Drew Waters

37 – Ian Anderon

52 – Kyle Wright

70 – Shea Langaliers

BASEBALL AMERICA

12 – Cristian Pache

36 – Drew Waters

44 – Ian Anderson

64 – Kyle Wright

BASEBALL PROSPECTUS

1 – Cristian Pache

2 – Ian Anderson

3 – Drew Waters

4 – Kyle Muller

5 – Shea Langaliers

6- Kyle Wright

7 – Bryse Wilson

8 – William Contreras

9 – Braden Shewmake

10 – Jasseel De La Cruz