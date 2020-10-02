The Braves and Reds continued their best-of-three National League Wild Card Series today with Game 2 at Truist Park…Atlanta won the series 2-games-to-0, with a 5-0 win today…The Braves and Reds have met one previous time in the postseason, with Atlanta sweeping the NLCS in 1995 on their way to the World Series title…The Braves are now 6-0 in postseason play against Cincinnati, and have held the Reds scoreless in 31 consecutive innings after also pitching a shutout in Game 4 of the 1995 LCS.

Luis Castillo: Scattered six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through 5.1 innings of one-run baseball in his first postseason game…Castillo became just the fourth pitcher in Reds franchise history to hold an opponent to just one run or less through 5.1 innings pitched during their postseason debut, and was the first to do so since Tom Browning held Pittsburgh to one run through 6.0 frames in the 1990 NLCS.

Castillo II: Castillo fanned seven hitters in his first playoff start…He became just the second player in Reds franchise history to record at least seven strikeouts while only allowing one run or less during his postseason debut…The only other player to do so was Hod Eller with nine strikeouts in a shutout during the 1919 World Series against the White Sox.

Castillo III: Made 12 starts in the regular season and went 4-6 with a 3.21 ERA (25 ER/70.0 IP)…He had faced Atlanta three previous times, all starts, and pitched to a 3.86 ERA (6 ER/14.0 IP)…Went 6.0 shutout innings in his only start against them last season, on April 25 at Great American Ballpark.

Scoreless Streak: The Reds did not score in this series, going 22 innings without a run…The 22-inning scoreless streak by Reds batters is their longest in postseason history, surpassing an 18-inning spell from October 14, 1995 to October 6, 2010…Cincinnati’s run this series is the longest postseason scoreless streak by any team since the Cardinals’ 22-inning drought last year…Research courtesy of Elias.

Scoreless Streak II: This series marked the first time in Reds postseason history that Cincinnati was shutout in consecutive games…Cincinnati has only been blanked in the same series twice before, once during Games 1 and 4 of the 1961 World Series against the Yankees and most recently in 2010 in Games 1 and 3 against Philadelphia in the NLDS.

RISP: Cincinnati went 0-2 with runners in scoring position today, and just 1-for-14 in such situations for the series.