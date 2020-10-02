SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Travis d'Arnaud on the Braves moving on to round two

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Reds continued their best-of-three National League Wild Card Series today with Game 2 at Truist Park…Atlanta won the series 2-games-to-0, with a 5-0 win today…The Braves and Reds have met one previous time in the postseason, with Atlanta sweeping the NLCS in 1995 on their way to the World Series title…The Braves are now 6-0 in postseason play against Cincinnati, and have held the Reds scoreless in 31 consecutive innings after also pitching a shutout in Game 4 of the 1995 LCS.

Luis Castillo: Scattered six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through 5.1 innings of one-run baseball in his first postseason game…Castillo became just the fourth pitcher in Reds franchise history to hold an opponent to just one run or less through 5.1 innings pitched during their postseason debut, and was the first to do so since Tom Browning held Pittsburgh to one run through 6.0 frames in the 1990 NLCS.

Castillo II: Castillo fanned seven hitters in his first playoff start…He became just the second player in Reds franchise history to record at least seven strikeouts while only allowing one run or less during his postseason debut…The only other player to do so was Hod Eller with nine strikeouts in a shutout during the 1919 World Series against the White Sox.

Castillo III: Made 12 starts in the regular season and went 4-6 with a 3.21 ERA (25 ER/70.0 IP)…He had faced Atlanta three previous times, all starts, and pitched to a 3.86 ERA (6 ER/14.0 IP)…Went 6.0 shutout innings in his only start against them last season, on April 25 at Great American Ballpark.

Scoreless Streak: The Reds did not score in this series, going 22 innings without a run…The 22-inning scoreless streak by Reds batters is their longest in postseason history, surpassing an 18-inning spell from October 14, 1995 to October 6, 2010…Cincinnati’s run this series is the longest postseason scoreless streak by any team since the Cardinals’ 22-inning drought last year…Research courtesy of Elias.

Scoreless Streak II: This series marked the first time in Reds postseason history that Cincinnati was shutout in consecutive games…Cincinnati has only been blanked in the same series twice before, once during Games 1 and 4 of the 1961 World Series against the Yankees and most recently in 2010 in Games 1 and 3 against Philadelphia in the NLDS.

RISP: Cincinnati went 0-2 with runners in scoring position today, and just 1-for-14 in such situations for the series.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Adam Duvall Interview

Adam Duvall talks about the Atlanta Braves beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 in game two to advance to the National League Division Series next week

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker on the series win over the Reds

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is thrilled with his team's win over the Reds to give the franchise its first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson talks about his win over the Reds to clinch the Wild Card Series

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his six stellar innings against the Reds that clinched the Wild Card Series

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Reds 5-0 to win first postseason series in 19 years

The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 Thursday to win the Wild Card Series 2-0 for their first postseason series win in 19 years

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes: Braves try to clinch wild card series Thursday

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from clinching the franchise's first postseason series in 19 years if they beat the Cincinnati Reds Thursday in game two of the wild card series

Bill Shanks

Braves need to put the Reds away today in game two

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves need to ride the momentum of the win on Wednesday and get this wild card series over with Thursday

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson previews his first postseason start in Game Two

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson talks about his first ever postseason start in game two of the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Pitching came through in game one for the Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how the pitching bailed the Braves out with 13 scoreless innings in game one of the wild card series

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Single Ends Epic Pitcher's Duel in 13 Innings

Freddie Freeman got the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 win in game one of the Wild Card Series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

by

philthepenguin00

Freddie Freeman talks about his game-winning hit in the 13th inning

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman on his game-winning hit against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks