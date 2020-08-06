BravesCentral
Travis d'Arnaud sees progress in Sean Newcomb's start

Bill Shanks

The Braves bullpen did it again Wednesday night. After coming in for starter Sean Newcomb in the fifth inning, the bullpen did not allow a hit or a run in 4.1 innings, with no walks and five strikeouts. The bullpen retired all 13 batters it faced to close out the game.

Atlanta's bullpen now had a 6-1 record in the first 13 games of the season with an ERA of 2.83. It's allowed just 50 hits in 57.1 innings, with 16 walks and 66 strikeouts.

Newcomb also pitched better Wednesday. He suffered the hard-luck loss, but Newcomb went 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits, with only one walk and four strikeouts.

Newcomb lowered his ERA to 6.57. He's now allowed nine runs on 14 hits in 12.1 innings, with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Wednesday Newcomb would have completed the fifth inning, but Ender Inciarte dropped a line drive off the bat of Bo Bichette. The play was ruled a hit, but Inciarte should have had the catch for the third out.

That extended Newcomb's inning and after Bichette was driven home by Cavan Biggio, Braves manager Brian Snitker pulled Newcomb with 92 pitches.

Atlanta's pitching staff, particularly the bullpen, is a plus right now. They must continue to get more good work out of the non-Max Fried starting pitchers.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

