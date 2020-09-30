SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Brian Snitker recaps Game One win over the Reds

Bill Shanks

Today’s Game: The Braves and Reds opened their best-of-three National League Wild Card Series today with Game 1 at Truist Park and Atlanta took a 1-0 series lead with a 1-0, 13-inning win...The teams last played in August of 2019 at Truist Park in Atlanta, with the clubs splitting a four-game set…Atlanta and Cincinnati have met in the postseason one time previously, with the Braves sweeping the NLCS in 1995 on their way to a World Series title…The Braves are now 5-0 in postseason play against Cincinnati.

Starters: Reds starter Trevor Bauer pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, while Braves starter Max Fried went 7.0 scoreless of his own…Today’s game was just the eighth postseason game in World Series history (since 1903) in which both starting pitchers threw at least 7.0 scoreless innings, and the first since SF’s Madison Bumgarner and NYM’s Noah Syndergaard did so in the 2016 N.L. Wild Card Game…Bauer and Fried today became the first opposing starters in postseason history to each throw 7.0 scoreless without a walk.

Extra-Innings: The Braves and Reds were scoreless through the game’s first 11 innings, the first game in postseason history to be 0-0 through 11 frames…Today’s game was the longest postseason game in Reds franchise history, and the third-longest such game for the Braves…Game 5 of the 1999 NLCS went 15 innings, while Game 4 of the 2005 NLDS went 18.

Strikeouts: Atlanta (21 strikeouts) and Cincinnati (16) combined to strikeout 37 times, the most in a single game in postseason history…The previous record was 34 combined strikeouts, done by the Dodgers (15) and Red Sox (19) over 18 innings in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Single Ends Epic Pitcher's Duel in 13 Innings

Freddie Freeman got the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 win in game one of the Wild Card Series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

by

philthepenguin00

Braves set playoff roster for Wild Card Series

The Atlanta Braves have finalized the playoff roster for the series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

by

ScottKennedy

Max Fried recaps pitcher's dual with Trevor Bauer

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried talks about his seven scoreless innings in the first game of the Wild Card Series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves set to start Game One with Reds in Wild Card Series

Here are more notes for game one of the Wild Card Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves - Reds Notes for Game One of Wild Card Series

The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds in Game One of the Wild Card Series

Bill Shanks

Ronald Acuna, Jr. talks about the Wild Card Series with the Reds

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. talks about the wild card series that starts Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Wild Card Series Preview

Bill Shanks talks about what the Atlanta Braves must do to win the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman believes in the Atlanta Braves offense

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about the first round wild card series with the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Braves' game one starter Max Fried on the series with the Reds

The Atlanta Braves will send staff ace Max Fried to the mound Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker previews Atlanta's series with the Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about his team as it prepares for the series against the Cincinnati Reds

Bill Shanks