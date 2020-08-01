Sean Newcomb did it again. He couldn’t get into the fifth inning as a starting pitcher. The Braves have no choice but to give Newcomb another shot, but his chances are running out as a starting pitcher.

Again.

Friday night, Newcomb allowed six runs on six hits in 4.1 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

In his two starts, Newcomb has allowed seven runs on nine hits in 7.2 innings, with three walks and five strikeouts in his two starts.

The Braves obviously have an issue. Mike Soroka and Max Fried have combined (in four games) for a 1-0 record, with a 1.96 ERA. They’ve allowed a combined five earned runs in 23.0 innings, with six walks and 20 strikeouts.

The other three starting pitchers? They have a combined ERA of 11.91, with 18 earned runs allowed on 17 hits in 13.2 innings, with 10 walks and 11strikeouts.

The Braves have got to figure out what to do with the starting rotation. They still want to have faith Newcomb and Kyle Wright can turn it around, and it certainly would be nice to have Touki Toussaint do something good Saturday night.

Toussaint will get his shot. He gave up six runs in relief Monday night after Mike Foltynewicz blew up, but the Braves would like to give him his chance in the rotation.

But either way, the struggles continue for the non-Soroka and Fried pitchers. Newcomb will have to do better the next time, or his next times may run out.

