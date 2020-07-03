BravesCentral
Brian Snitker talks about the schedule for summer camp

Bill Shanks

Summer camp is here. Spring training 2.0. Or whatever you want to call it.

Here is how the Braves relief pitchers did in spring training in February and March.

Mark Melancon pitched in four games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up three hits in 5.0 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Martin pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up one hit in 3.0 innings, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Darren O’Day pitched in three games and did not give up an earned run. He allowed one hit in 3.0 innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Tyler Matzek, who was not even in camp as a non-roster player but instead on the minor league side, did not give up an earned run in four appearances. He allowed one hit in 4.2 innings, with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Luke Jackson pitched in five games and did not give up an earned run. He gave up five hits in 5.0 innings, with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Philip Pfeifer pitched in seven games and gave up just one earned run on five hits in 7.1 innings, with two walks and 10 strikeouts. His ERA was 1.23.

Tucker Davidson was solid in five games, posting a 1.42 ERA. He allowed one earned run on five hits in 6.1 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts.

Will Smith had an ERA of 1.69. He allowed just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Chad Sobotka was impressive, with an ERA of 1.93. He allowed one earned run and no hits in 4.2 innings, with four walks and six strikeouts.

Chris Rusin had a 2.08 ERA, with two earned runs allowed on six hits in 8.2 innings, with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

Patrick Weigel gave up just two earned runs on five hits in 7.1 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts. His ERA was 2.45.

Josh Tomlin had an ERA of 2.70, with two runs allowed on five hits in 6.2 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Shane Greene struggled a bit, with an ERA of 8.10. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Grant Dayton had an ERA of 11.12, with seven runs allowed in 5.2 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Jacob Webb pitched in two games and gave up four runs on four hits in 1.1 innings, with no walks and one strikeout.

Brian Snitker feels comfortable getting back to work

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talked Friday about the safety precautions as his players get back to work

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers on what it will be like to play in an empty stadium

Bill Shanks talks with Tyler Flowers about what playing in an empty stadium will be like once the season begins

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels throws on the mound at Truist Park

Lefty starter Cole Hamels throws first side session of summer camp for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos Full Interview

Bill Shanks talks with Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos before the Braves begin summer camp

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos hopes everything goes smoothly the next three weeks

Alex Anthopoulos shares his concerns for the next few days and weeks as his team preps for the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Marcell Ozuna the likely favorite to get at bats as the Braves designated hitter

Bill Shanks talks with Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos about the Braves options for the designated hitter in 2020

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about the Braves bullpen

Bill Shanks talks with Alex Anthopoulos about the Braves bullpen

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers interview - Part One

Here is Tyler Flowers talking about the return of baseball Friday with the start of Braves summer camp

Bill Shanks

Baseball faces critical days ahead

Do your part in helping to get us all back on track so we can have baseball later this month

Bill Shanks

Braves hope Cole Hamels can be ready to contribute in August

Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos is hopeful Cole Hamels can play a big role in the 2020 season

Bill Shanks