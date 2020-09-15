The Braves and Orioles meet tonight to continue a three-game series with the second of three games between the clubs this season. • This series marks the first time since 2018 that the clubs have played each other, and the first time since 2015 that Atlanta has visited Camden Yards. • The Orioles have won the last three series between the teams, winning 2-1 in 2012, 3-0 in 2015, and 2-1 in 2018. • The 2015 sweep by the Orioles was here in Baltimore, and the Braves have not won a game at Camden Yards since June 12, 2009...The Braves starting lineup for that win was Nate McLouth (CF), Yunel Escobar (SS), Chipper Jones (DH), Brian McCann (C), Garret Anderson (LF), Barbaro Canizares (1B), Jeff Francoeur (RF), Kelly Johnson (2B), Martin Prado (3B) and RHP Tommy Hanson. • Atlanta has not won a series here since June of 2004 (2-1).

RHP Huascar Ynoa has never faced the Orioles... The 6-foot-3, 235-pound native of Puerto Plata, DR, is 0-0 as a starter with a 14.29 ERA (9 ER/5.2 IP)...In four games out of the bullpen, Ynoa has a 2.00 ERA (2 ER/9.0 IP) and a .194 average against.

RHP Tom Eshelman has never faced the Braves... The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Carlsbad, CA, is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA (6 ER/11.1 IP) in three starts this season, and 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA (5 ER/13.2 IP) in six games out of the bullpen.

BAD GAME: The Braves lost 14-1 yesterday, their biggest defeat of the season and the club’s worst loss since dropping a 17-2 game to Colorado on August 16, 2017. • The Braves walked a season-high nine yesterday, allowed 15 hits and committed one error...The 25 baserunners allowed were the most against the Braves since the Mets had 27 baserunners reach on August 15 of last season. • The Braves also went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, grounded into two double plays and allowed four home runs...Freddie Freeman’s solo home run accounted for the only run and was the club’s only extra-base hit. BOUNCE BACK?: The Braves have scored one or fewer runs six times this season after last night’s 14-1 loss...After each of the previous five games, the Braves won the next game. • After their last shutout, the Braves scored a modern-era NL record 29 runs in the following game...The last time they scored one run, August 29 at Philadelphia, the scored 12 runs in an August 30 win. • In those five subsequent games, the Braves scored a total of 55 runs or 11.0 per game.