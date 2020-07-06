BravesCentral
Brian Snitker talks about Felix Hernandez opting out

Bill Shanks

Felix Hernandez worked out with the Braves on Saturday at Truist Park. He obviously went home, thought about things and decided to not play this season.

Braves manager Brian Snitker discussed Hernandez's decision Sunday.

The Braves signed Hernandez to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league camp in January.

Hernandez did very well in his four games during the Grapefruit League. He had a 1.98 earned run average, with three earned runs allowed on 13 hits in 13.2 innings, with five walks and 14 strikeouts.

Hernandez joined the Braves to try and resurrect his career after a tough three seasons in Seattle. He was 15-27 between 2017 and 2019 with a 5.42 ERA in 60 games (59 starts).

In his 15-year career, Hernandez is 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA in 419 games (418 starts) and 2729.2 innings.

Now that Hamels could possibly be ready to start the shortened season, Hernandez's departure may not be as big a problem for the Braves. However, Hernandez would have helped provide innings with starters not expected to go long in the early starts of the season.

Mike Soroka, Max Fried, Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb are locked into spots in the Atlanta rotation, with Hamels possibly getting the fifth spot if all goes well in the next three weeks. The Braves may also use Kyle Wright or Bryse Wilson in piggyback roles early on.

