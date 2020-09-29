SI.com
Brian Snitker previews the Braves - Reds Series

Bill Shanks

The Braves will face Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray - three very good starting pitchers on the Cincinnati staff.

But the Braves have done well against good starting pitchers. Here is a list of just some of the games when the potent Atlanta lineup has done well.

August 21
Scored 4 runs in 2.2 innings off Aaron Nola
Beat Phillies 11-2

August 26
Scored 5 runs in 5.0 innings off Gerrit Cole
Beat Yankees 5-1

August 30
Scored 7 runs in 1.1 innings off Jake Arrieta Beat
Phillies 12-10

September 6
Scored 6 runs in 5.1 innings off Patrick Corbin
Beat Nats 10-3

September 13
Scored 5 runs in 5.1 innings off Max Scherzer
Beat Nationals 8-4

September 18
Scored 6 runs in 2.2 innings off Steven Matz
Beat Mets 15-2

September 23
Scored 4 runs in 3.0 innings off Sixto Sanchez
Beat Marlins 9-4

Now this doesn't necessarily mean the Braves will beat up on Bauer, Castillo and Gray, but it does show that this Atlanta offense is dangerous against every pitcher it faces.

The Braves are likely going to have to outslug teams in the postseason.

Snitker said in this press conference that for him good pitching and defense is still the best way to win in the postseason. Well, the Braves have the relief pitching and the defense, but the starting pitching is obviously going to be the big question for his team.

That's why the offense, and even what it has done against good pitchers this season, will be so important if Atlanta is to win the first round series with the Reds.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show right after game one of the Reds series on Wednesday on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com

