The Braves will face Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray - three very good starting pitchers on the Cincinnati staff.

But the Braves have done well against good starting pitchers. Here is a list of just some of the games when the potent Atlanta lineup has done well.

August 21

Scored 4 runs in 2.2 innings off Aaron Nola

Beat Phillies 11-2

August 26

Scored 5 runs in 5.0 innings off Gerrit Cole

Beat Yankees 5-1

August 30

Scored 7 runs in 1.1 innings off Jake Arrieta Beat

Phillies 12-10

September 6

Scored 6 runs in 5.1 innings off Patrick Corbin

Beat Nats 10-3

September 13

Scored 5 runs in 5.1 innings off Max Scherzer

Beat Nationals 8-4

September 18

Scored 6 runs in 2.2 innings off Steven Matz

Beat Mets 15-2

September 23

Scored 4 runs in 3.0 innings off Sixto Sanchez

Beat Marlins 9-4

Now this doesn't necessarily mean the Braves will beat up on Bauer, Castillo and Gray, but it does show that this Atlanta offense is dangerous against every pitcher it faces.

The Braves are likely going to have to outslug teams in the postseason.

Snitker said in this press conference that for him good pitching and defense is still the best way to win in the postseason. Well, the Braves have the relief pitching and the defense, but the starting pitching is obviously going to be the big question for his team.

That's why the offense, and even what it has done against good pitchers this season, will be so important if Atlanta is to win the first round series with the Reds.

