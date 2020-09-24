The Braves and Marlins finish a four-game set tonight with the 10th and final meeting between the clubs this season...The Marlins won two-of-three here in Atlanta, September 7-9, while the Braves won two-of-three in Miami, August 14-16. • The Braves have won the first three games of this series, giving them the season set against the Marlins...The Braves have won the season series over Miami every year since 2015. • With last night’s 9-4 win, the Braves improved to 26-8 (.765) against Miami here in Atlanta since Truist Park opened in 2017... The Marlins won their first ever series here during that three-game set earlier this month...Prior to that, the Braves had never dropped consecutive games to Miami at Truist Park. • The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the singleseason franchise record by one game...Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012.

RHP Ian Anderson is set to make his second career start against Miami after going 3.0 innings in a no-decision on September 7 here in Atlanta...The 6-foot-3 native of Rexhall, NY, allowed two runs, one earned, with four walks and four strikeouts in the 5-4, 10-inning loss.

RHP Pablo López is 1-4 with a 5.05 ERA (20 ER/35.2 IP) in seven career games, all starts, against the Braves...The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Cabimas, Venezuela, is 1-1 with a 10.57 ERA (9 ER/7.2 IP) in two starts against the Braves this season...He was the losing pitcher in the Braves record-setting 29-9 win on September 9 here in Atlanta.

POSTSEASON OUTLOOK: The Braves reduced their magic number to clinch the National League’s No. 2 seed to two following last night’s win and Chicago’s 2-1 loss at Pittsburgh. • With the Cubs’ loss, the Braves clinched the tie break over Chicago, which would be intradivision record since the clubs do not meet this season. • The Braves are 24-15 against the NL East with one left to play, while Chicago is 22-17 and played their final divisional game this afternoon in Pittsburgh. • As the No. 2 seed, the Braves would play the first wild card, which presently is San Francisco...The Giants have a percentage-points lead at 28-27 over Cincinnati, who is 29-28...The Reds also are percentage points behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central and the No. 5 seed. • Currently, the only teams the Braves are guaranteed to not play if they claim the No. 2 seed are Los Angeles, San Diego, and the three teams that have already been eliminated from postseason contention (Arizona, Pittsburgh and Washington).