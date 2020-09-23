SI.com
Bryse Wilson pitches best game of his career in division-clinching win

Bill Shanks

Bryse Wilson: Making his sixth career start, went 5.0 shutout innings, striking out a career-most seven…This was his second start not allowing a run…In his other such outing, on August 20, 2018, in his major-league debut, also went 5.0 scorless innings…He walked three and struck out five against Pittsburgh that night…He made his second career appearance against Miami…Wilson also faced the Marlins on September 9, and piched the final four innings, allowing on run…In those two career outings he has a 1.00 ERA…In his other 12 career appearances, he has a 7.63 ERA (26 ER/30.2 IP).

Starting Pitching: Bryse Wilson’s outing tonight was only Atlanta’s 21 of 5.0 or more innings this season…LH Max Fried, who starts tomorrow, has 10 of them…This was only the sixth scoreless start of at least 5.0 innings by a Braves pitcher this year…Wilson is the fifth different pitcher to accomplish that, joining Fried (2), Ian Anderson, Mike Soroka and Kyle Wright…Atlanta is 18-3 (.857) when their starter goes at least 5.0 innings.

Braves vs. Marlins: The Braves and Marlins continued their four-game series tonight…After taking the first two games of this series, the Braves, who lead the season series, five games to three, are guaranteed a non-losing season to the Marlins…Atlanta has won the season series over Miami every year since 2015…The Braves are now 25-8 (.758) against Miami in Atlanta since Truist Park opened in 2017.

