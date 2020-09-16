SI.com
Cole Hamels makes 2020 debut Wednesday in Baltimore

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels signed with the Atlanta Braves on December 4 last year. He will make his 2020 debut 287 days later when he finally toes the rubber for the Braves in Baltimore in game three of the series with the Orioles.

Hamels first had a shoulder strain in spring training. Then when he was coming back for summer camp in June, he developed triceps tendinitis. Two-plus months later, Hamels is finally ready for his first game in an Atlanta uniform.

The Braves desperately need Hamels to be the old Cole Hamels. That might not be possible, as the old Cole Hamels pitched deep into games. Right now, just giving the Braves some solid innings to slowly build up his pitch count for the playoffs would suffice.

Hamels will be at 50-55 pitches or so for his first start and then build up from there. The Braves hope after three starts, Hamels could be ready to pitch six innings or more in a playoff game in a few weeks.

If Max Fried, Mike Soroka or Ian Anderson have not been starting in the first 49 games of the season, it's been a crap shoot. Those three have a combined ERA of 2.21, while the other 33 starts have seen the pitchers combine for an ERA of 8.67.

The Braves have had a couple of better starts in the last few days, at Kyle Wright went six impressive innings Sunday and then Huasar Ynoa went four scoreless innings Tuesday night before leaving with an injury.

Most are disappointed Hamels has not lived up to his big salary ($18 million, prorated at $6.66 million). He has helped Fried and Soroka by giving them an experienced pitcher to listen to this season. But the Braves need him to do something in October, and Hamels' rehearsals start Wednesday night in Baltimore.

