ESPN’s Jeff Passan made some interesting comments about the Braves on the Ryen Russillo Podcast.

“Atlanta made a run at Anthony Rendon,” Passan said. “Atlanta is discussing Nolan Arenado. I think they feel like the chances with Arenado aren’t all that great.”

Passan sounded like he was about to say he didn’t believe that was the case and then stopped in mid-sentence. He then got back into the Kris Bryant discussion, which is what Russillo had asked him about.

It’s no surprise the Braves checked in on Rendon. Jon Heyman had reported that earlier in the week. But linking the Braves with Arenado will certainly get people’s attention.

Rumors that the Rockies would listen on overtures about Arenado heated up at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. Arenado was also rumored to be going to the Dodgers, since he grew up in the Southern California area and after the Dodgers lost out on Rendon.

Arenado is a four-time Silver Slugger winner, a five-time All-Star and a seven-time Gold Glove winner. He’s also finished in the top eight in MVP voting in the National League for five straight seasons.

Arenado has led the National League in home runs three times and in runs batted in twice. Last season, Arenado hit .315 with 41 home runs and 118 RBI, along with a .379 OBP.

The Braves are one of several teams needing a power bat, with the expected departure of free agent Josh Donaldson. Unlike Donaldson, who just turned 34 earlier this week, Arenado is still in his 20s as he turns 29 next April 16.

Colorado signed Arenado to a long-term contract before last season that will pay him $35 million the next five seasons and then $32 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. However, Arenado has an out clause after the 2021 season, which could be a major reason the Rockies have at least listened to trade proposals for him this winter.

The Braves would have to give up a ton for Arenado, even if it’s for only two years. They’d likely try to trade Mike Foltynewicz and Ender Inciarte in the deal since both make over $7 million this season.

The Rockies would probably want a major pitching prospect, so Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright or even Ian Anderson could be included. Would Colorado demand Austin Riley back in the deal, so he could replace Arenado at third base? Or might they instead want one of Atlanta’s top outfield prospects – Cristian Pache or Drew Waters?

Here is what Atlanta’s lineup could look like with Arenado:

Ronald Acuna

Ozzie Albies

Freddie Freeman

Nolan Arenado

Austin Riley

Dansby Swanson

Nick Markakis

Travis d’Arnaud

The Braves might want to keep Riley to put him in left field, but the Rockies would likely be curious as to what Riley could do in Denver.

