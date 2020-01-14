BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Could Zack Cozart be an option for the Braves?

Bill Shanks

Zack Cozart broke out with an impressive season in 2017. It was perfect timing, as the Reds’ infielder had his breakout season in a contract year.

Cozart cashed in, signing a three-year, $38-million-dollar deal with the Los Angeles Angels. But, Cozart flopped, hitting only .190 with a .261 on base percentage in his two seasons out west.

Then this winter the Angels traded Cozart to the Giants in basically a salary dump. San Francisco also took last June’s first round pick Will Wilson from the Angels, essentially buying Wilson with Cozart’s payroll cost – much like the Braves did when they got Touki Toussaint from the Diamondbacks several years ago.

Monday the Giants designated Cozart for assignment. It’s doubtful any team would pick Cozart up since he’s still due almost $13 million for 2020. Cozart could be a free agent next week and sign with any team for the MLB minimum.

Could the Braves be interested? Cozart was very good for the Reds in 2017 when he hit .297 with a .385 on base percentage. That’s what got him the big contract from the Angels.

This is not to say Cozart could be a replacement for Josh Donaldson, if the free agent third baseman signs elsewhere. After Cozart’s two injury-plagued season, he might have a hard time finding any team promising a starting job.

But Cozart is mainly a shortstop, and the Braves could use a backup for Dansby Swanson at the position. It’s been rumored the Braves are interested in Adeiny Hechavarria, whom they acquired late last season. Cozart has also played second base and third base in his career, so he has some versatility in the infield that could interest the Braves.

It’s just another player, another name. Cozart is from the south, growing up in Collierville, TN and going to college at Ole Miss. So, he could be another player from Braves Country who wouldn’t mind playing close to home.

And the Braves could use some additional players for the infield, just like a healthy Cozart.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Astros' punishment similar to what the Braves went through in 2017.

With the biggest scandal in baseball in two years, the Houston Astros now take over from the Atlanta Braves as having the most embarrassing violations in the sport.

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - How much money is left for the Braves to spend?

Bill Shanks and Russ Brown talk about the Atlanta Braves payroll now that the team has signed six arbitration-eligible players

Bill Shanks

Braves avoid arbitration with six players

The Atlanta Braves have signed six players who could have gone to an arbitration hearing. Instead, they have only one player - Shane Greene - heading to the arbitration process.

Bill Shanks

Braves wait the decision on free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson

Bill Shanks talks about the free agent bidding for slugger Josh Donaldson.

Bill Shanks

by

Patgammons

Josh Donaldson's option may be down to two teams

Reports out of Minnesota have the Twins pessimistic about landing free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson, which may dwindle his options to the Braves and Nationals.

Bill Shanks

by

Hsox05

Josh Donaldson's price likely out of the Braves' range

Free agent Josh Donaldson may want a four-year, $110 million contract. So will the Atlanta Braves pay that much for a player now in his mid-30's?

Bill Shanks

by

navyvalor

Pete Kozma signed to a minor league contract by the Braves

The Braves are bringing in utilityman Pete Kozma on a minor league contract.

Bill Shanks

Josh Donaldson decision could come soon

The rumors are heating up about where Josh Donaldson will play in 2020.

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker is six weeks away from getting to Florida for spring training

The Braves still have work to do to refine the roster, but the calendar now has us on a countdown for the start of spring training in 43 days.

Bill Shanks

Sean Newcomb set to rejoin the Braves rotation

Bill Shanks talks about Sean Newcomb possibly going back into the rotation

Bill Shanks