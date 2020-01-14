Zack Cozart broke out with an impressive season in 2017. It was perfect timing, as the Reds’ infielder had his breakout season in a contract year.

Cozart cashed in, signing a three-year, $38-million-dollar deal with the Los Angeles Angels. But, Cozart flopped, hitting only .190 with a .261 on base percentage in his two seasons out west.

Then this winter the Angels traded Cozart to the Giants in basically a salary dump. San Francisco also took last June’s first round pick Will Wilson from the Angels, essentially buying Wilson with Cozart’s payroll cost – much like the Braves did when they got Touki Toussaint from the Diamondbacks several years ago.

Monday the Giants designated Cozart for assignment. It’s doubtful any team would pick Cozart up since he’s still due almost $13 million for 2020. Cozart could be a free agent next week and sign with any team for the MLB minimum.

Could the Braves be interested? Cozart was very good for the Reds in 2017 when he hit .297 with a .385 on base percentage. That’s what got him the big contract from the Angels.

This is not to say Cozart could be a replacement for Josh Donaldson, if the free agent third baseman signs elsewhere. After Cozart’s two injury-plagued season, he might have a hard time finding any team promising a starting job.

But Cozart is mainly a shortstop, and the Braves could use a backup for Dansby Swanson at the position. It’s been rumored the Braves are interested in Adeiny Hechavarria, whom they acquired late last season. Cozart has also played second base and third base in his career, so he has some versatility in the infield that could interest the Braves.

It’s just another player, another name. Cozart is from the south, growing up in Collierville, TN and going to college at Ole Miss. So, he could be another player from Braves Country who wouldn’t mind playing close to home.

And the Braves could use some additional players for the infield, just like a healthy Cozart.

