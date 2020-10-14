The Braves and Dodgers continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their third meeting of the season...The 2020 NLCS marks the fourth postseason series between the two clubs.

Cristian Pache is appearing in his first career LCS...Has played in all seven of ATL’s postseason games...Has drawn one start, and has come on as a def. rep. (4x), pinch runner (1x) and pinch hitter (1x). • Started in center field yesterday and had an RBI double...It was his second career start... At 21 years, 329 days old was the youngest player to start in center field in the LCS or World Series since fellow Brave Andruw Jones in ‘98.

Pache is just the eighth centerfielder his age or younger to drive in a run in the playoffs, joining, among others, Hall-of-Famers Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle. • The RBI was the first of his career, regardless of game…Is the only position player in Braves history to record an RBI in the postseason before doing so in the regular season.

Pache's only previous major league experience came in a two-game stint in August...Started in left field in his first career game on 8/21 vs. the Phillies...Went 1-for-4 w/ a single. • Is currently ranked by MLB.com as the Braves’ No. 1 prospect (No. 10 overall).

