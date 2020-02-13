BravesCentral
Hot Stove Event with Dale Murphy on February 18

Bill Shanks

Braves Hall of Famer Dale Murphy will host a Hot Stove Event on Tuesday, February 18 at Murph's Restaurant at the Cobb Galleria. The event will start at 7:00 p.m.

I will join Murph along with Braves announcer Jim Powell and 680 the Fan's Grant McAuley on the panel discussion. We will talk with Murph about the upcoming season and take questions from the audience.

There will be prizes, like a signed Dale Murphy jersey. You can meet Murphy and get his autograph. The event is $25. Heavy horsdourves and drinks are included. Reservations are recommended. Call 770-612-3356 for more information. 

Murph's restaurant has great cheese curds and burgers and it's not too far from Truist Park. Go online eatatmurphs.com for more information and the menu. I highly recommend it for a pregame meal before you watch the Braves in 2020.

And come join us Tuesday for Hot Stove talk as we get ready for the 2020 season at Murph's!

