Day two of our interview with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker

Here is day two of our interview with Greg Walker: http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-greg-walker-full-interview-5-14-20/

Walker became the Braves hitting coach in 2012, replacing Larry Parrish. He had been in Chicago with his old team, the White Sox, from 2003 through 2011 as the hitting coach.

Walker was Chipper Jones' last hitting coach as the future Hall of Famer was in his last season in 2012. He also worked with Brian McCann, Jason Heyward and was with Freddie Freeman in his second, third and fourth seasons with the Braves.

There were frustrations, as Walker had to help Dan Uggla and B.J. Upton through struggles at the plate.

Walker had a fine playing career with the White Sox. He played in parts of nine seasons in Chicago and then finished with 14 games with the Orioles.

Walker hit .260 with a .326 on base percentage, 746 hits, 113 home runs and 444 runs batted in.

He took a decade off after his playing career was over, but White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf finally convinced him to become a coach in 2002.

Walker then joined the Braves organization as a hitting coach in 2012. He held that job for three years and has been a special assistant for the Braves since 2015.

The full interview is linked above. Walker talks more about his days with the Braves.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.