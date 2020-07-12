BravesCentral
Former Braves 2B Frank Bolling dies at 88

Bill Shanks

The man who shared second base in the first season the Braves were in Atlanta and was the starter at second base in the first game there, Frank Bolling, died Saturday at the age of 88. Bolling had battled cancer the last five years.

Bolling had gotten significant time as a starter for five years in Milwaukee before the Braves moved to Atlanta, making the All-Star team twice in 1961 and 1962.

He won a Gold Glove award in 1958 with the Tigers, the team he came up with in 1954. In 1958, Frank played with his older brother Milt, who had played six seasons with Boston before finishing his career with the Tigers. Milt died in 2013 at the age of 82.

Frank Bolling played six seasons overall with the Braves organization. He hit .247 in 2647 at bats, with 42 home runs and 244 at bats. Overall in his 12-year career with the Tigers and Braves, Bolling hit .254 with a .313 on base percentage, 1415 hits, 106 home runs and 556 RBI.

Bolling, who was born and died in Mobile, never played an inning at any other position than second base. He was traded to the Braves after the 1960 season for Bill Bruton.

Woody Woodward took over as Atlanta’s main second baseman from Bolling during the 1966 season.

The road that leads to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile is named Bolling Brothers Boulevard, in honor of Frank and his brother Milt.

