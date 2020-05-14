BravesCentral
Here is the entire interview with Greg Walker: http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-full-greg-walker-interview-5-13-20/

Greg Walker is from Douglas, Georgia. He was a 20th round draft pick of the Phillies in the 1977 draft out of Coffee County High School. The White Sox then plucked Walker in the Rule V draft and his career really took off.

It was perfect timing. The Phillies had just signed Pete Rose in 1979, so as a first baseman Walker was going to be blocked. Walker then took off Chicago's farm system and he made his MLB debut at the end of the 1982 season.

Then the next year, Walker made the White Sox MLB roster out of spring training. His first full season in the majors was a memorable one, as the White Sox had a great team and won the American League West division.

Walker had a fine career with the White Sox. He played in parts of nine seasons in Chicago and then finished with 14 games with the Orioles. 

Walker hit .260 with a .326 on base percentage, 746 hits, 113 home runs and 444 runs batted in.

He took a decade off after his playing career was over, but White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf finally convinced him to become a coach in 2002.

Walker then joined the Braves organization as a hitting coach in 2012. He held that job for three years and has been a special assistant for the Braves since 2015.

