BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Greg Walker talks about Shea Langeliers

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker is now a special assistant for the Atlanta Braves. He was the team's MLB hitting coach between 2012-2014. Now Walker helps out in the amateur scouting and looking at prospects in the farm system.

Last year, Walker saw Shea Langeliers at Baylor. Langeliers became the Braves first round pick in the June draft.

When Langeliers was drafted, the knock was he was all about defense. But that defense was so good, the legend claimed, that any offense you got would be a plus.

Well in spring training, Langeliers showed there may be more to his offense than once believed. He hit .429 with a home run and five runs batted in. Granted, it was in only 14 Grapefruit League at bats, but it was enough to show the Braves coaches he knows what he’s doing in the other side of the batter’s box.

Langeliers was all about defense at Baylor. He won a Rawlings Gold Glove for Division 1. He also hit a little bit, finishing his junior season with a .308 average, 10 home runs and 42 RBI in 44 games. In his three college seasons, Langeliers hit .289 in 622 at bats.

After being drafted by the Braves, Langeliers went to Low-A Rome, where he hit .255 with two home runs and 34 RBI in 216 at bats. His OBP was .310. Those are not eye-popping numbers, but his pop times behind the plate usually are.

Walker believes the Braves have a solid prospect who could make an impact soon.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves assistant Greg Walker talks about Pache and Waters

Bill Shanks talks with Greg Walker about outfield prospects Cristian Paceh and Drew Waters

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker believes Austin Riley will improve on his strikeouts

Bill Shanks talks with Greg Walker about the potential of third baseman Austin Riley

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker says Brian Snitker is the perfect fit as Braves manager

Former hitting coach Greg Walker talks about how Brian Snitker's experience with the Braves makes him the perfect man to lead the team into this next decade

Bill Shanks

Day two of our interview with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker

Bill Shanks talks with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker about his time on the coaching staff and about Atlanta's prospects in 2020

Bill Shanks

Former Braves first baseman - pinch-hitter Bob Watson dies at 74

Bob Watson was an important member of the Braves from 1982-1984, as he provided veteran leadership to a team full of young talented players.

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - May 14 - Pitching should be the difference for the Braves in 2020

Bill Shanks has some thoughts about the Braves pitching for the upcoming season.

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker Interview

Bill Shanks - from Waycross, Georgia - talks baseball with Greg Walker - from Douglas, Georgia

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright could help the Braves have the best pitching quantity in baseball

Bill Shanks has thoughts on the Braves pitching staff

Bill Shanks

Will Smith and the Braves bullpen needs to be ready to go again

Atlanta's bullpen was doing so well before the pause button was pushed and should be a strength again when the season starts

Bill Shanks

Braves will have to worry about the Mets at least 12 times in 2020

Bill Shanks talks with Mark Healey about the upcoming 2020 baseball season

Bill Shanks