Jim Callis on Braves 4th rounder Spencer Strider

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves selected Clemson right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, in the fourth round of last Thursday's MLB Draft.

Strider made four starts this season before the pandemic ended the season. Strider pitched in 12 innings, allowed 13 hits, had three walks and 19 strikeouts. 

He was not ranked by Baseball America or MLB.com, most likely because he missed all of the 2019 season with Tommy John surgery. Strider admitted in an interview with us late last week doctors believed his ulnar collateral ligament had been torn for over a year when he finally believed it had popped enough to get it checked out.

In 2018, Strider was a freshman All-American. He was 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA in 22 games (six starts). Strider allowed 40 hits in 51.0 innings, with 35 walks and 70 strikeouts. Strider led Clemson in strikeouts in his first season with the Tigers.

Strider said he grew up a Cleveland Indians fan. That's the team that drafted him out of high school in the 35th round of the 2017 draft. Strider attended Christian Academy of Knoxville in Tennessee. His second-favorite team, by the way, was the Braves.

Jim Callis of MLB.com shares his thoughts on Strider and admits the right-hander could be looked at as a better prospect after he gets a full season of development, which will be his first since he had the Tommy John surgery in February 2019.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

