Kyle Wright better but still not there yet

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright started for Atlanta and pitched 3.1 scoreless innings. He dodged trouble in several innings as he gave up five hits and four walks. Wright got a double play in the first inning with two runners on and one out.

In the second inning, Wright struck out two with a walk and single in between. And in the third inning, he allowed a leadoff double to Jeff McNeil, struck out Pete Alonso and then walked Michael Conforto. But then Wright struck out Robinson Cano and J.D. Davis to end the inning with no damage done.

Manager Brian Snitker then pulled Wright after he gave up two singles in the fourth inning. With one out, reliever Tyler Matzek came in and got Brandon Nimmo to ground out and then struck out McNeil.

Wright has now allowed five runs on nine hits in 6.0 innings, with seven walks and eight strikeouts. His ERA is 7.50.

Atlanta's starters are really divided into two categories:

Mike Soroka and Max Fried: 1-0, 2.35 ERA, five earned runs allowed on 13 hits in 23.0 innings, with six walks and 20 strikeouts.

Sean Newcomb, Wright, Mike Foltynewicz and Touki Toussaint: 0-2, 7.71 ERA, 18 earned runs allowed on 25 hits in 21.0 innings, 17 walks and 21 strikeouts.

Soroka will pitch Monday in the series finale against the Mets. He faces Jacob deGrom, as the two aces will have a rematch from the opening day game on July 24.

