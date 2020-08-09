BravesCentral
Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright needed a better start. He didn't need to go 3.1 innings, like he did in his start last Sunday. He didn't need to go 2.2 innings and give up five runs, like he did in his first start of the season. 

And while he had one bad inning Saturday night in Philadelphia, comparatively it was a good start for Wright, who is desperately needed to help stabilize an Atlanta rotation that lost its ace, Mike Soroka, last Monday.

Wright gave up a leadoff home run to Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto to lead off the fourth inning in a scoreless game. Then after a single and a walk, Jay Bruce hit a three-run home run off Wright to give the Phillies a 4-0 lead.

Philadelphia would add another run in the eighth inning and beat the Braves 5-0.

But after Wright's shaky fourth inning, he settled down. He got the Phillies out in order in the fifth inning and then only gave up a double in the sixth inning.

Wright's final line of the night: four runs allowed on six hits in six innings, with three walks and three strikeouts. His ERA is now 6.75.

It wasn't great, but it was progress. Pitching six innings was good and needed; now Wright will just need to limit the damage done when he has a rough outing and hopes his team provides more run support.

Wright will get another chance Friday night when the Braves open a series in Miami against the Marlins. 

