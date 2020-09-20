Kyle Wright makes his seventh start of the season and just the 11th of his career...Is his 18th career appearance. • His seven starts this season are a new career-most total. • Has made just two career starts versus New York and three career appearances, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA (8 ER/8.0 IP). • Started against them once this season, 8/2, and pitched the only scoreless start of his career...Held New York to five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings, striking out a career-most five. • Beat the Nationals, 8-4, in his last start to earn his first major league win...Allowed eight hits and four runs, three earned, over 6.0 innings.

Became just the fourth Braves starter to earn a win this season, joining Max Fried (7), Ian Anderson (3) and Josh Tomlin (1)...Atlanta’s 12 wins from the rotation rank 16th in the majors, but the four pitchers doing so are tied for second fewest...Only the Rangers, who have had just three starters earn wins, have fewer. • The win improved Wright to 1-4 on the season and he is now 1-7 to begin his major league career...Lost each of his first seven decisions. • Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, just three other pitchers have started their careers winless in their first seven decisions…Dave Campbell (1977-78) and Joel De La Cruz (2016) each started 0-7, while Frank LaCorte (1975-76) was winless in his first nine decisions.

The Braves are just 3-14 in the 17 career games in which Wright has pitched. • Pitched primarily at Triple-A Gwinnett during the 2019 season, and over his final 10 starts with the Stripers he went 7-0 and pitched to a 2.61 ERA. • His 2.61 ERA over those starts, which spanned from June 28 through the end of the season, ranked as the lowest across all of Triple-A baseball. • Gwinnett went 9-1 during his 10 starts in that span, while Wright fanned 70 batters and allowed opponents to bat just .239. • In his final three appearances with Atlanta last season, all in relief, allowed one run over 3.0 innings and struck out four. • Opponents batted .182 (2-for-11) during those appearances...Both hits were singles and he did not walk a batter.