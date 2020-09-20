SI.com
Kyle Wright pitches for Braves Sunday in New York

Bill Shanks

Kyle Wright makes his seventh start of the season and just the 11th of his career...Is his 18th career appearance. • His seven starts this season are a new career-most total. • Has made just two career starts versus New York and three career appearances, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA (8 ER/8.0 IP). • Started against them once this season, 8/2, and pitched the only scoreless start of his career...Held New York to five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings, striking out a career-most five. • Beat the Nationals, 8-4, in his last start to earn his first major league win...Allowed eight hits and four runs, three earned, over 6.0 innings. 

Became just the fourth Braves starter to earn a win this season, joining Max Fried (7), Ian Anderson (3) and Josh Tomlin (1)...Atlanta’s 12 wins from the rotation rank 16th in the majors, but the four pitchers doing so are tied for second fewest...Only the Rangers, who have had just three starters earn wins, have fewer. • The win improved Wright to 1-4 on the season and he is now 1-7 to begin his major league career...Lost each of his first seven decisions. • Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, just three other pitchers have started their careers winless in their first seven decisions…Dave Campbell (1977-78) and Joel De La Cruz (2016) each started 0-7, while Frank LaCorte (1975-76) was winless in his first nine decisions. 

The Braves are just 3-14 in the 17 career games in which Wright has pitched. • Pitched primarily at Triple-A Gwinnett during the 2019 season, and over his final 10 starts with the Stripers he went 7-0 and pitched to a 2.61 ERA. • His 2.61 ERA over those starts, which spanned from June 28 through the end of the season, ranked as the lowest across all of Triple-A baseball. • Gwinnett went 9-1 during his 10 starts in that span, while Wright fanned 70 batters and allowed opponents to bat just .239. • In his final three appearances with Atlanta last season, all in relief, allowed one run over 3.0 innings and struck out four. • Opponents batted .182 (2-for-11) during those appearances...Both hits were singles and he did not walk a batter.  

Braves lose 7-2 to the Mets in game two of the series

Braves lose to the Mets 7-2 in game two of the weekend series

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson makes his fifth career start Saturday in his home state of New York

The Atlanta Braves will have rookie Ian Anderson on the mound Saturday against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves hit six home runs and beat the Mets 15-2

Brian Snitker, Travis d'Arnaud and Max Fried talk about Atlanta's win over the Mets Friday night

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried back to the mound tonight against the Mets

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Max Fried being back on the mound in the game Friday against the New York Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves send Max Fried back to the mound Friday against the Mets

Max Fried talks about his return from the injured list and his Friday start against the Mets

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk: Hamels took step one in being a playoff starter

Bill Shanks talks about the 2020 debut of Cole Hamels and how it will help get him to a postseason start

Bill Shanks

Braves get 3.1 innings out of Cole Hamels in 2020 season debut

Cole Hamels talks about his season debut for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Here are the Braves notes for the debut of Cole Hamels in an Atlanta uniform

Veteran lefty starter Cole Hamels makes his 2020 debut as the Atlanta Braves go for the series win against the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

We finally get to see Cole Hamels pitch in an Atlanta Braves uniform

The Atlanta Braves finally get to see Cole Hamels on the mound as he makes his 2020 debut against the Baltimore Orioles in the rubber match of the three-game series

Bill Shanks

Braves' Freddie Freeman could be the NL MVP

The Braves could have their first MVP since 1999 as Freddie Freeman is having the best season of his 10-year career

Bill Shanks