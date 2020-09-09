Kyle Wright pitched only four innings. Again. Kyle Wright allowed five runs. Again.

He's now 0-7 in his big league career. You can't make this up.

Wright allowed five runs on seven hits, with only two walks and four strikeouts. He gave up three home runs to the Marlins, who beat the Braves 8-0 in one of Atlanta's worst losses of the season.

Once again, Wright had the opportunity to help the Braves rotation, which earlier in the day had lost Max Fried to the injured list. It was another blow for the rotation, which cannot seem to get a break.

Wright has had several chances to prove to the Braves he could stick. If he had pitched well Tuesday, he could have gotten another start. Do the Braves now give him another chance anyway, simply because they are so desperate?

They may not have a choice. Tommy Milone pitches Wednesday and after that we have no idea who will start for the Braves in the series with the Washington Nationals this weekend.

Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, just three other pitchers besides Wright have started their careers winless in their first seven decisions…Dave Campbell (1977-78) and Joel De La Cruz (2016) each started 0-7, while Frank LaCorte (1975-76) was winless in his first nine decisions…The Braves are just 2-14 in the 16 career games in which Wright has pitched.

Listen to the Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks.