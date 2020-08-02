BravesCentral
Kyle Wright had two great innings last Tuesday and then the wheels came off.

The Braves can’t afford to have him do that again Sunday, when he pitches in game three of the series against the New York Mets.

Wright allowed five runs on four hits in 2.2 innings, with three walks and three strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Braves want to stick with Wright and give him as many chances as possible to take control of one of the spots in the Atlanta rotation.

After Touki Toussaint pitched four scoreless innings in his start Saturday against the Mets, there will be even more pressure on Wright to do well. The Braves are desperate for someone to step up and succeed after the top two spots, held down by Mike Soroka and Max Fried.

The Braves will be going for their fifth win in a row. They are 6-3 on the season, one game up on the Miami Marlins, who have only played three games this season due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on the team.

David Peterson will pitch for the Mets. He’s 1-0 on the season with a 3.18 ERA. He made his MLB debut last week against Boston and gave up two runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Wright talks about his start in the above video.

