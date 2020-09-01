SI.com
Max Fried now 6-0 on the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

You know a pitcher is having a great year when he doesn't even have his best stuff and still finds a way to win.

Braves lefty Max Fried did just that Tuesday night, as he stayed strong through five innings against the hapless Red Sox to pick up his sixth win of the season. Fried allowed just two runs on five hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. He balked a runner home in the third inning.

The Braves did not acquire another starting pitcher before Monday's trade deadline, so the pressure will be on Fried to continue to lead the rotation. His room for error is slim, but the Braves cannot expect him to be perfect every time out. He wasn't on Monday, but Fried still found a way to win.

While Fried is now 6-0 with a 1.60 ERA, Atlanta's other starters are 1-10 with a 7.23 ERA (79 earned runs in 98.1 innings pitched). Fried has allowed just 31 hits in 45.0 innings, with 14 walks and 43 strikeouts on the season.

Fried is still the only qualified pitcher in the majors to not allow a home run this season. Fried’s 58.1-inning homerless streak is second longest in the majors, trailing just Phillies reliever Brandon Workman (64.2 IP).  

The Braves send Ian Anderson (1-0, 1.50) to the hill Tuesday against his favorite team from childhood, while the Red Sox will have former Braves pitcher Ryan Weber (0-2, 6.00) on the mound. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sports Radio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks & email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

