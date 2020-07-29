BravesCentral
Braves top starter Mike Soroka worked out with Mike Foltynewicz during the time off. Foltynewicz is obviously a friend, so it was tough for Soroka to hear Monday night the Braves were designating Foltynewicz for assignment.

Foltynewicz had allowed six runs on four hits in 3.1 innings. His velocity was low, as he averaged 89.3 mph on his fastball. And the Braves had seen enough.

They didn't DFA Foltynewicz just because of Monday. It's the inconsistency, the not knowing what you were going to get every time he took the mound. That's why he's now in limbo.

Just two years ago, Foltynewicz made the All-Star team and went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts. He had 202 strikeouts in 183.0 innings.

But 2019 was an odd season. In Foltynewicz's first 11 starts, he was 2-5 with a 6.37 ERA and got sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett. When he came back in early-August, Foltynewicz finished the season strong. He went 6-1 with a 2.65 ERA in his final 10 starts.

Then the postseason series with St. Louis last October really defined Foltynewicz's Atlanta career. In game two, he pitched seven shutout innings and was dominant, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

But in game five, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on three hits in 0.1 innings, with three walks. While that horrible inning was not all his fault, it showed how Foltynewicz can come unglued in a rough situation.

The Braves will have seven days to either trade or release Foltynewicz. If he clears waivers, he might go down to Gwinnett to try and figure things out - again.

