BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

This can't be happening, right?

Bill Shanks

This can’t be real. I usually can’t sleep the night before Opening Day. Instead, at the same time the Braves were supposed to be playing their first game of the season, it was as if I was on some caffeine kick keeping me up all night.

I couldn’t sleep. Then, I turned on Fox Sports Southeast and the cruelty of what was keeping me up reached a new level. The Braves were on. It was the game last September when they clinched the National League East. They were celebrating, hugging and all with no restrictions.

And then it hit me. The game should be over by now. Not the one I was watching on TV, but the one that should be playing to open the 2020 season. It was 1:10 a.m. ET, three hours after when the first pitch should have been thrown to start the new year.

All I could do is shake my head. In disbelief. Here we are, on March 26, the day we’ve counted down to for months, and the best I could muster was to watch the replay of a game from six months ago. That was all that was on.

We know why this is happening. We don’t question it. Our hearts are with the people who are sick and those who are taking care of them. But the grass is green, the sun is going down later, and it’s supposed to be baseball season.

This is like a bad dream.

For two weeks, we’ve had no sports. The fields are empty, so are the arenas. We just don’t know what do about this. Seasons change like the weather. When it gets warmer, after the cold temps of the winter months, it’s time to hear the sound of the bat hitting the ball, or to see a double stretched into a triple. It’s time for pitching changes, bad calls by umpires, runners left on base and bit hits in the ninth inning.

Just not this year. At least not yet.

This void hurts. It isn’t normal; nothing seems to be these days. Now I must try and go to sleep, knowing when I wake up, we’ll still be fighting this nightmare of a life with no baseball.

It’s going to get worse before it gets better, they tell us. And they’re not kidding, in more ways than one. This social distancing we’re doing from the game we love is unnatural, and right now, there’s not a damn thing we can do about it.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay has died at the age of 91

Bill Shanks has thoughts on the tremendous impact of former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay

Bill Shanks

Rick Mahler was Mr. Opening Day for the Braves in the 1980s

Here's a look back at a pitcher who was a big part of the Braves teams 30 years ago. Rick Mahler was Mr. Opening Day for the Braves in the 1980s

Bill Shanks

Former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay dies at 91

The Braves are mourning the loss of former team owner and chairman emeritus Bill Bartholomay.

Bill Shanks

Justice and Grissom traded to Cleveland 23 years ago Wednesday

Bill Shanks talks about a big trade in Braves history that happened on March 25, 1997

Bill Shanks

Noah Syndergaard's injury changes the rotation picture in Braves division

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will miss the 2020 season as he is facing Tommy John surgery.

Bill Shanks

Andres Thomas got bull-rushed by Bill Gullickson in 1987

Note to Andres Thomas, wherever you may be, don't challenge a guy who is bigger than you are.

Bill Shanks

Brett Butler Interview - Part Two

Former Atlanta outfielder Brett Butler talks baseball with Bill Shanks

Bill Shanks

Brett Butler Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks caught up with former Braves outfielder and fan favorite Brett Butler in 2018

Bill Shanks

Gary Matthews, Bob Horner, Chris Chambliss and Dale Murphy in March 1980

Bill Shanks writes a pretend article on what was being talked about 40 years ago in spring training for the Atlanta Braves. Get ready for some old memories.

Bill Shanks

Braves prospect Shea Langeliers gets rave reviews from MLB.com's Jim Callis

Prospect guru Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline believes the Braves have a special prospect in catcher Shea Langeliers.

Bill Shanks