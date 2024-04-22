Braves Superstar Sets Atlanta-Era Record in 1st Inning
The Atlanta Braves have a rich history in Major League Baseball.
They're the oldest continuously operating professional sports franchise in North America, having been founded in Boston as the Red Stockings in 1871. They've been in Atlanta since 1966 and have a robust history book, full of some of the most legendary performances in MLB history.
And that history book is being rewritten by Ronald Acuña Jr., whose 1st inning stolen base tonight was the 190th of his career. That gives him sole possession of first place for stolen bases in Atlanta-era franchise history, breaking the tie that Acuña was in with former shortstop Rafael Furcal.
Here's the stolen base, as seen by his teammates in the dugout:
Ronald's 190 stolen bases might be the Atlanta-era record, but he's got a way to go for the franchise record. That's held by former Boston Beaneaters shortstop Herman Long, who stole 434 bases as part of his 13 years with the organization, spanning from 1890 through 1902. The modern-era franchise record belongs to the Home Run King himself, Hank Aaron, who swiped 240 bags in his 21-year Braves tenure.
But with Acuña being only 26 years old, there's a possibility that he could not only overtake Aaron, but even catch Long were everything to break right in the back half of his career.