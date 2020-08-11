Sean Newcomb got four outs Monday night against the Phillies, who scored six runs in between and punched Newcomb's ticket to the other camp to figure things out.

Newcomb in the one who wanted to start again, and the four chances have given the Braves no hope that he can be nothing more than a reliever - a role he was really good at last season.

In his four starts, Newcomb has allowed 17 runs on 20 hits in 13.2 innings, with six walks and 10 strikeouts. Monday he allowed eight runs on six hits, with two walks and one strikeout.

So now, the Braves will be looking for another starting pitcher. This also means that with Newcomb out, the Braves have lost an entire rotation since the start of summer camp.

Mike Soroka - Injured last Monday, out for the season

Cole Hamels - Still injured, timetable unknown

Felix Hernandez - Opted out, at home

Mike Foltynewicz - Struggled & demoted after one game

Sean Newcomb - Struggled & demoted after four games

The Braves already need a starter for Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium. Kyle Wright will pitch on Friday to start the series in Miami instead of pitching on three-days rest.

The Braves could have another bullpen game, using Josh Tomlin and Tyler Matzek, or they could bring up one of the kids - Bryse Wilson, Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson or Kyle Muller.

Atlanta's rotation right now includes Max Fried, Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright. They haven't even really replaced Soroka yet, and now they must replace Newcomb.

Robbie Erlin replaced Newcomb and gave up a grand slam on his first pitch to Didi Gregorius. Erlin allowed four runs on four hits in 2.2 innings, with no walks and five strikeouts.

The Braves trailed 13-1 in the game until they scored seven runs in the ninth inning. Travis d'Arnaud (2), Johan Camargo (2) and Austin Riley (3) hit home runs for the Braves.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.