When Shane Greene was acquired by the Braves from Detroit at the 2020 trade deadline, he was an All-Star on a very bad team.

He walked in the door of then-SunTrust Park and proclaimed he was the closer. But it didn't take long for Greene to lose his job.

In Greene's first six games with the Braves last August, he allowed seven runs on 13 hits in 4.1 innings. That's an ERA of 14.54.

Then in Greene's final 21 games of the 2019 season, he allowed only four earned runs on 12 hits in 20.1 innings, with three walks and 17 strikeouts.

In 2020, Greene has not allowed a run in eight games. He's giving up three hits in 7.2 innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.

So going back to the last 21 games of last season and including his first eight games this season, Greene has allowed four earned runs on 14 hits in 28.0 innings, with four walks and 23 strikeouts. That's an ERA of 1.29.

That's almost as good as what he had done in Detroit before the trade last summer. With the Tigers in 2019, Greene had a 1.18 ERA in 38 games, with 21 hits allowed in 38.0 innings, with 12 walks and 43 strikeouts.

Greene is definitely back on track.

That's the pitcher the Braves wanted when they got him from Detroit. Whether he was nervous when he joined his new team or whatever, Greene has gotten back on track and is a great piece for the Atlanta bullpen.

