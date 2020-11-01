SI.com
Travis d'Arnaud 2020 Season Recap

Bill Shanks

Thirty-one-year-old Travis d’Arnaud finished his seventh major league season, posting a career-best slash line of .321/.386/.533 (53- for-165) in 44 games…He hit nine home runs and drove in 34. • Led all primary catchers (min. 175 plate appearances) in: batting average (.321), on-base percentage (.386), slugging percentage (.533), RBI (34) and wRC+ (145)...His nine home runs were third most. 

Fell two plate appearances shy of being a “qualified” hitter...Batted .321 (53-for-165)...The only qualified Braves catcher in the franchise’s modern era (since 1900) to post a higher batting average was Ernie Lombardi, who hit .330 in 1942. • Hit safely in 33 of his 39 starts. 

Had a career-best 57.8% hard-hit rate (batted balls with an exit velocity over 95 mph), topped only by the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (62.2%)..d’Arnaud’s 93.4 average exit velocity was also a career high, and ranked sixth in the majors. 

All nine of his home runs came off right-handers...Posted a 1.026 OPS against righties, hitting .344/.414/.611 (45-for-131)...Had a .506 OPS against southpaws in 34 at-bats. • Homered, on average, once every 18.33 at-bats this season, far better than the 26.79 ratio he had in his first seven major-league seasons. 

He twice homered in consecutive games, first from September 4-5 and then from September 18-19...Had just one of these streaks in his career before this season (also 2 games, 6/6-8/19). • Batted .333/.420/.540 in 23 games in September...Reached base safely in his final 16 games, a career-long streak...Only the Dodgers’ Justin Turner ended the campaign with a longer on-base stretch...d’Arnaud had a .417 on-base percentage in that span, which dated to 9/9. 

On July 31, playing in his first game against the Mets, who he spent parts of his first seven seasons with, had a go-ahead, bases-clearing double in the eighth inning that capped a five-run frame and a six-run comeback... Had a single-game, career-high-tying five RBI. • Went 11-for-24 (.458) with three home runs and 11 RBI in six games against the Mets. 

Made his Braves debut on July 29, Atlanta’s home opener...Signed a two-year deal with Atlanta in November.  

Here are some of the best Atlanta Braves interviews by Bill Shanks on BravesCentral.com in 2020

Braves 2020 Record Breakdown

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson 2020 Season Recap

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley 2020 Season Recap

Atlanta Braves Marcell Ozuna 2020 Season Recap

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis 2020 Season Recap

Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers 2020 Season Recap

Atlanta Braves Adam Duvall 2020 Season Recap

Freddie Freeman 2020 Season Recap

