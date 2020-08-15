It was another struggling night for an Atlanta starting pitcher, as right-hander Kyle Wright allowed three runs on two hits in three runs, with SIX walks and one strikeout.

Wright has now walked 16 batters in 15.0 innings in his four starts. His ERA is 7.20.

The Braves don't have much of a choice but to leave Wright in the rotation. They have only three starters right now, with Max Fried and Touki Toussaint being the other two. They're not even certain who will start Sunday, and they'll have another game to worry about when they get back to Atlanta and play the Nationals.

For the eleventh time in 21 games, the Atlanta Braves starting pitcher did not pitch more than 4.0 innings.

In Atlanta's last four games, the starting pitchers have allowed 18 runs on 16 hits in 9.1 innings. Don't even calculate the earned run average on that stretch.

For the season, the Atlanta starting pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.84.

Will the Braves turn to Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson or Kyle Muller to make a start soon? Or would they turn to Jhoulys Chacin, who they DFA'd two weeks ago, to make a spot start?

Game two of the series with the Marlins is Saturday at 6:05 with Atlanta's best starter, Fried, on the mound.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.