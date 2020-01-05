Phil Miller of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Saturday night that the Minnesota Twins are growing pessimistic about their chances to land former Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Sources told Miller that Donaldson “has not appeared interested in signing with Minnesota, and the team has begun investigating other options.”

With Donaldson being a southern boy, signing with the Twins may have been a stretch. But some believed the Twins may have hit Donaldson’s magic number, which Ken Rosenthal reported Friday was a four-year deal worth $110 million, or an average of $27.5 million.

If the Twins had offered that, and if that was the number Donaldson wanted, why wouldn’t he have signed unless he simply did not want to play in Minnesota?

With Minnesota possibly out of the bidding, Donaldson may pick between the Braves and the Nationals. Some wondered if Washington could also be out on Donaldson with their two acquisitions in the last two days – signing Starlin Castro to a two-year, $12 million deal and then on Saturday agreeing to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with Asdrubal Cabrera.

Rosenthal also reported that Castro, who was signed for second base but could also play third base, was a Plan B for the Nationals if they do not sign Donaldson. Cabrera was signed by the Nationals late last season after being released by Texas and can also play second and third base.

The belief was having Castro and Cabrera may now take Washington out of the Donaldson derby, but Rosenthal also reported on Twitter that is not necessarily the case.

The Dodgers and Rangers have also been linked with Donaldson. The prevailing thought is he would prefer to return to the Braves, but it seems unlikely they would exceed the $25 million per year amount for a player who will be between 34-37 in a four-year contract.

If the Braves do not re-sign Donaldson, they may have to trade for another big bat in the lineup. Kris Bryant of the Cubs has been linked to both the Braves and Nationals as a consolation prize if Donaldson signs elsewhere.

