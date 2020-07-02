BravesCentral
Tyler Flowers Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks

Tyler Flowers is back for his fifth season as a catcher for the Atlanta Braves. He spoke with Bill Shanks as the Braves prepare to start summer camp Friday.

Flowers hit .200 in 10 spring training a bats before the spring stopped due to the COVID-19 virus. 

The Braves signed Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year contract over the offseason. While d'Arnaud is expected to be the main starter, Flowers will get plenty of playing time in the 60-game schedule.

Flowers hit .229 last season with a .319 on base percentage, with 11 home runs and 34 runs batted in. In the last four seasons with the Braves, Flowers has hit .254 with 39 home runs and 154 runs batted in.

The Braves still consider Flowers to be a team leader. Now at 34, Flowers is one of the older players on the roster, and his work with the young pitchers in particular should help the pitching staff in 2020.

Braves catching prospect Shea Langeliers led the Braves’ hitters in spring training with a .429 batting average. His on base percentage was .467. He hit a home run and drove in five in 14 at bats. Langeliers also showed tremendous defense and proved to coaches why his defense has been lauded since he was drafted by the Braves last June.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

