Braves Talk - Let's hope the real thing is better than Monday's scrimmage

Bill Shanks

It was only a scrimmage. It was only a scrimmage. I kept telling myself that as I watched the intrasquad game Monday night from Truist Park.

No offense to Fox Sports Southeast, who was restricted to use stationery cameras and it was obvious there was no broadcast production quality whatsoever.

But, whew, that was bad. And we can only hope when the Braves are playing someone else, and the games are for real, it will be more impressive than it was Monday night.

Cause that sure was boring! But let's wait, be patient and hope the real thing next Friday night is simply better.

Now, let's remember how some of the Braves players did in the Grapefruit League:

Top prospects Cristian Pache and Drew Waters were having very different springs. Pache hit .269 with a .345 OBP, two home runs and seven RBI. Pache did strike out 11 times in his 27 at bats. That was also Waters’ problem, as he swung and missed for an out 14 times in 24 at bats. Waters had just four hits with two runs batted in.

Star Ronald Acuna, Jr. hit .138 with two RBI in his 29 at bats. And the biggest concern may have been for newly-signed outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who had just two hits in 24 at bats with one RBI. That .083 batting average did nothing to excite the fans, but now that Ozuna may become the main Braves designated hitter he might get a clean slate.

