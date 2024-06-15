Braves Call Up 'Hot' Bat to Replace Michael Harris II
To replace injured center fielder Michael Harris II, The Athletic's David O'Brien reported the Atlanta Braves have recalled an outfielder who has been on fire as of late for Triple-A Gwinnett. The outfielder also has plenty of big-league experience – Ramón Laureano.
The 29-year-old went 3-for-4 on Friday night to improve his batting average to .362 at Triple-A. He also has a 1.028 OPS in 66 plate appearances.
Laureano debuted for the Oakland Athletics in 2018. After five full seasons with the Athletics, he finished last season and began 2024 with the Cleveland Guardians.
The Braves signed Laureano for organizational depth after the Guardians released Laureano at the end of May. Laureano hit .143 for the Guardians before his release, but hopefully his success at Gwinnett can translate to the Braves.
Laureano has hit plenty of home runs in his short time with the Braves organization too.
While the Braves are being snakebit by injuries this season, it remains to be seen if the seven-year veteran can spot-contribute for a few weeks while Harris heals.
Braves Place Michael Harris II on 10-Day IL
Harris suffered a left hamstring injury in the bottom of the first of Friday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. The severity of the situation became apparent when Harris, while running the bases on a double from teammate Ozzie Albies, started showing signs of discomfort, visibly limping as he rounded second base on his way to third.
While the absence of Harris will undoubtedly be felt by the Braves, the potential of his replacement from AAA should be a source of excitement for both the 40-man roster and the fans. Laureano could make a significant impact.