Braves' Sean Murphy Sounds Off on Capping of Series Sweep of Tigers
What a difference a week can make in baseball.
Last Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves were on their longest losing streak since starting their NL East division title streak in 2018. But back at Truist Park this past week, the Braves have now won five of their last six.
On June 19, they capped off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 7-0 dominant win.
Catcher Sean Murphy led the way for the offense, going 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and two singles. It was the first game of the season for Murphy, who missed nearly two months because of an oblique injury, where he had multiple hits. Murphy also had a season-high 4 RBI and 3 runs scored.
But Murphy didn't seem to care about addressing his big day at the plate. While speaking to Bally Sports' Hanna Yates, the catcher raved about the team's latest impressive pitching performance.
"I mean the pitching, you can't say enough," Murphy said. "We scored some runs, but we'll always win when we give up zeros. That's the goal every time out, and they delivered."
Starter Reynaldo López gave up 7 hits and needed 93 pitches to complete five innings. But he extended his scoreless innings streak to 11. He's held the opposition to 2 earned runs or fewer in seven straight outings.
The Braves won each of the first two games against the Tigers, 2-1. But on Wednesday afternoon, the bats awoke again. Atlanta's offense has scored at least six runs in four of the past six games.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley and right fielder Ramón Laureano each joined Murphy with multiple hits. Laureano hit his first home run in a Braves uniform.
"Just good at-bats from everybody," Murphy said. "Both sides of the ball clicked today."
The victory moved the Braves back to 10 games above .500 at 41-31. The Philadelphia Phillies also lost, moving the Braves to within seven games of first place in the National League East.
However, the schedule is about to get more difficult. After an off day Thursday, the Braves will visit the New York Yankees, who hold the best record in the entire MLB. The Braves will then fly to St. Louis to face the streaking Cardinals and then stop in Chicago for one game against the White Sox before the team's next home stand on June 28.