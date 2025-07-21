Brewers Break Silence On Freddy Peralta Trade Decison
Will the Milwaukee Brewers trade Freddy Peralta away?
Peralta has been the subject of plenty of noise this season, which has been surprising. Milwaukee has been great. The Brewers continue to rack up wins and looks like serious contenders in the National League. And yet there are plenty of people out there speculating ways for Milwaukee to send Peralta to big-market teams like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.
There’s no reason for it and general manager Matt Arnold made it pretty clear that he doesn’t expect Peralta to be moved, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"Obviously it’s important for us to never close the door, but Freddy means the world to our franchise and all of us,” Arnold said as shared by Hogg. “I would expect him to be a big part of this going down the stretch. It’s something that we can never exclusively say no on anything. But he just means so much to so many people here. I’m thrilled to have him as a part of this team.”
The Brewers have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball and right now there is no reason to move Peralta. Especially after taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers once again. This is a World Series-caliber team. Now, the Brewers should be looking for ways to add rather than subtract. Milwaukee has what it takes to make some noise and that starts with Peralta.
