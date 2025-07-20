SI

Freddie Freeman Immediately Took Himself Out of Dodgers Game After Being Hit By Pitch

Ryan Phillips

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman leaves the game after being on the wrist by Milwaukee Brewers starter Jose Quintana.
The Los Angeles Dodgers may have just gotten another terrible piece of injury news.

During the sixth inning of L.A.'s matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was hit in the left wrist area by an 88 mph sinker from Jose Quintana. He immediately took himself out of the game.

The Dodgers officially called it a "wrist contusion."

We'll see what happens and there's a chance this was precautionary, but the Dodgers have been on the wrong side of injury luck all season. A number of key pitchers have missed significant time, including Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Clayton Kershaw. Meanwhile, Max Muncy has been out for weeks with a knee injury and now Freeman may be hurt.

Here's hoping a Freeman injury isn't certain.

