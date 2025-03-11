Brewers' Christian Yelich Addresses Health, Milwaukee's Status
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best team in baseball in recent memory but they certainly don't get treated like it.
Milwaukee has won the National League Central in three of the last four years. Over that stretch, the Brewers haven't won fewer than 86 games in a season. The Brewers seemingly enter each season with low national expectations and then surprise people each year by landing playoff spots.
After winning 93 games, there's no reason why the Brewers can't be really good again in 2025. The Brewers lost Willy Adames and traded Devin Williams, but the organization has so much exciting, young talent they should be able to replace them.
The Brewers' starting rotation is about to have Brandon Woodruff, Nestor Cortes, and José Quintana after none of the three pitched for Milwaukee in 2024. Losing Adames is tough, but if Christian Yelich can stay healthy in 2025, that should help make up for the lost production.
All in all, there are a lot of things about this Milwaukee team. MLB Network spent the day chronicling the Brewers on Monday and Yelich addressed his health and the fact that the Brewers are underdogs again.
"I feel good," Yelich said. "Just getting into the swing with Spring Training and building up and getting ready for the season. Health has been good so far...Each year you feel different or your swing is a little bit different and you just have to prepare yourself with that year. You can't try to match up with previous years or anything like that. You have to take what you've got that year and make it the best version of yourself and go compete and see what happens...
"I feel like we're under the radar every year, which is fine...It's your guys' fault, probably," Yelich said with a laugh when asked if the Brewers are going to be under the radar again in 2025.
Yelich seemingly was joking, but it's a good point. The Brewers have some wonderful local writers, but the organization doesn't get a lot of national buzz despite all of the wins the team has had. MLB Network absolutely did this on Monday with all of the coverage provided. They did a good job and hopefully the national media will give the team some love this year.
On the flip side, it doesn't help when the Brewers don't really do anything in the offseason. While this is the case, we'll see what happens in 2025.
More MLB: Brewers' Major Roster Decision Pointing In Clear Direction