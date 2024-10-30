Brewers Could Make Blockbuster Trade With Yankees To Benefit Both Clubs
The Milwaukee Brewers have arguably the largest trade chip available in Major League Baseball and could flip him in a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees.
This hot stove will likely be dominated by outfielder Juan Soto, but another story to follow is how the Brewers handle a premier hurler with one year left of team control.
Every team across the league would benefit from a talented reliever and MiIlwaukee's right-hander Devin Williams is the best-of-the-best. The Brewers front office will need to decide if they will keep the 30-year-old rostered in 2025 or ship him out, similarily right-hander Corbin Burnes was in the same spot contractually last winter and the club traded him to the Baltimore Orioles while his trade value was high.
If Milwaukee opts to use Williams as a trade chip, the Yankees could be a perfect match. New York could seriously benefit from a top-tier reliever and has enough depth around the diamond to entice the Brewers front office.
Soto's decision in free agency could also force the Yankees' hand in making a big splash in the offseason, should the generational talent choose to find a new home.
Milwaukee has all but confirmed they are willing to ship out Williams, with general manager Matt Arnold acknowleding that the club has to stay "open-minded" due to being a smaller market team -- but the Brewers could hold onto him as they did with shortstop Willy Adames.
Time will tell how the Brew Crew handles the closer's future, but the possibility of checking in with the 2024 American League champions could be explored.
