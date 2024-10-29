Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Unheralded Piece Of Brewers Pitching Staff Reportedly Agrees To Multi-Year Deal

Milwaukee is setting themselves up for success in 2025

Stephen Mottram

May 31, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Milwaukee Brewers batting helmets in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Major League Baseball offseason has not officially begun, but the Milwaukee Brewers already made an impactful signing for 2025 and beyond.

The Brewers have had one of the most talented pitching staffs in the majors for the past several seasons, despite not signing some of the bigger names on the free agent market -- and even trading away Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.

Through it all, Milwaukee's pitchers have continued to excel, partially due to an unsung hero. The clubs pitching coach, Chris Hook -- who is reportedly staying with the club long-term.

"The Brewers and pitching coach Chris Hook have agreed to a new, multi-year contract that keeps one of the team’s most impactful pending free agents rooted in Milwaukee. Story to come" MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported Tuesday afternoon.

In the 2024 campaign, the Brew Crew's hurlers had the fifth-best combined ERA across the entire league with a 3.65, a .237 batting average against and a 1.23 WHIP

Hook has certainly made an impressive mark in Milwaukee since joining the club in 2019, and is positioned to do so for years to come.

Whomever the pitching coach has at his disposal for 2025 is still up in the air, but the 56-year-old will likely make the most of it.

