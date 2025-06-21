Brewers Could Snag $17 Million Rental Pitcher From Diamondbacks
The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves conflicted as the trade deadline approaches.
The Brewers are contending for a playoff spot but are still grappling with an unhealthy pitching staff.
If they're looking to ensure a Wild Card spot, the Brewers could make a bold move to solidify their rotation before July 31.
One intriguing option is a veteran starter whom The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently highlighted a potential trade target for the Toronto Blue Jays.
But why shouldn't Milwaukee join the sweepstakes?
“The Blue Jays are focused on acquiring a starting pitcher before the trade deadline and the veteran righty would be a good fit for them," Bowden wrote.
"(Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill) Kelly, 36, is 6-3 with a 3.41 ERA over 15 starts and will be eligible for free agency at season’s end. He went to high school and college in Arizona and would like to finish his career as a Diamondback. However, if the D-Backs fall out of the National League wild-card race, perhaps they’d trade him as a rental for two solid prospects and then look to re-sign him in the offseason."
"He has a plus fastball and slider but also comes with an injury history that includes shoulder issues, but there’s enough upside there to take a gamble on him," Bowden continued.
Kelly’s consistency in 2025 makes him an ideal fit for a Milwaukee rotation needing a dependable arm. His postseason pedigree, with a 2.25 ERA in four starts during Arizona’s 2023 playoff run, adds further appeal for a Brewers team eyeing October success.
The Brewers’ pitching depth has been tested by injuries. Kelly, as a rental, wouldn’t require Milwaukee to part with top-tier prospects like Jeferson Quero or Cooper Pratt. Instead, they could offer a package similar to Bowden’s proposal, perhaps including a mid-level pitching prospect and a versatile position player.
With the Diamondbacks hovering around .500, their decision to sell could open the door for Milwaukee to swoop in.
