Brewers Days Away From Next Franchise-Altering Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers are just 12 days away from adding another top prospect to the organization.
In recent years, the Brewers have had some success in the draft. For example, the current big league roster is loaded with Milwaukee draft picks like Sal Frelick, Jacob Misiorowski, and Brice Turang among others.
Milwaukee has the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted that the Brewers will opt to use the pick on high school slugger Xavier Neyens.
"No. 20. Milwaukee Brewers," Schoenfield said. "Pick: Xavier Neyens, 3B, Mount Vernon HS (Wash.). Brewers GM Schoenfield: The Brewers have shown the propensity to develop pitching, and recent first-round picks have focused on speedy, defense-first players such as Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell, Sal Frelick and outfielder Braylon Payne (last year's first-round selection). In Neyens, they get a different type of a prospect: a left-handed-hitting third baseman with perhaps as much raw power as any player in this draft.
"(Kiley McDaniel's) draft analysis: Now that the run of college hitters is almost over, this is the part of the draft when team prospect-type preference is very relevant. There are a few college bats with extreme profiles left (Laviolette, Bodine) not every team would take. There are a bunch of prep position players of all different types, with Neyens being the most extreme (poor contact rates over the summer, 70- or 80-grade power) so thus not a fit for every team. I would guess each team around here in real life will have a small group of two or three players to choose from that varies widely from what the next few teams will be considering."
Last year, the Brewers selected outfielder Braylon Payne with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round. The year before, the Brewers took Brock Wilken in the first round. Who is next?
More MLB: Yankees, Mets Both Linked To Brewers Blockbuster Trade