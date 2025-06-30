Yankees, Mets Both Linked To Brewers Blockbuster Trade
Will the New York Yankees or New York Mets find a way to poach one of the best pitchers in the National League?
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to have Freddy Peralta taking the mound every fifth day. Peralta has been a star this year and has a 2.90 ERA in 17 starts this season along with a league-leading eight wins. Peralta looks like a superstar and foruntately for the Brewers is under team control next year as well.
While this is the case, he has been a popular name to throw around before the trade deadline. The Brewers are among the top teams in the National League overall, but many still only think of smaller market teams as feeder programs for the big beheomoths. For example, despite the Brewers being 10 games above .500 entering the day on Monday, Peralta was listed as the second-best trade chip of the summer and linked to the Yankees and Mets by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"No. 2. Freddy Peralta, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers," Anderson said. "While conventional wisdom suggests Peralta, the best starter on a playoff-caliber team, should remain in place, I think there's reason to include him, if only just in case. Peralta's name has populated the rumor mill dating back to the offseason before last, when the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes. He's now under contract for just one more season, suggesting a move is probably coming at some point before Opening Day 2026.
"The Brewers, who could have more healthy starters than spots by the time the deadline arrives, have shown in the past that they're willing to operate in a counterculture manner if the right opportunity presents itself. (Remember the Josh Hader trade?) Given the expected state of the market, Peralta could be the top available starter, creating the possibility that the Brewers could leverage other clubs to net an impressive return. I don't think a trade is a given, and truth told I'd prefer the Brewers keep Peralta and try to win a title. If you squint, though, you can see the stars coming into alignment on this one. Potential landing spots: Mets, Yankees, Padres."
This is typical each year. But, if the Brewers keep playing like they have, there's no reason to make a deal like this. Milwaukee looks like a contender itself. Why hurt those odds?
