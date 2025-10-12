Brewers Get Unfortunate Brandon Woodruff Injury Update For NLCS
The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the National League Championship Series after they held off the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series. Milwaukee has been one of the best teams in baseball all season long, but the team had its back against the wall in Game 5 against the Cubs.
They were able to triumph, but the pitching staff feels rather shorthanded going forward. The Brewers only had Freddy Peralta and Quinn Preister to start games last series and they're still shorthanded going against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brandon Woodruff has battled an injury for a while now and he was recently asked about his availability for the NLCS.
“I’m not ready to answer that question yet," Woodruff said. "I’ve been trying to get ready. Each day is better and better for me. I don’t know what tomorrow looks like, but these past 2-3 weeks have been good for me and we’ll see what happens. It’s too early to make a call on anything.”
Brandon Woodruff unlikely to be ready for NLCS
Shortly after Woodruff spoke to the media, Brewers insider Adam McCalvy reported that Woodruff hasn't been playing catch yet, so he's very unlikely to make the postseason roster for this series.
The Brewers need Woodruff to get healthy. He's a key part of their World Series push, especially as the series' turn from five games in the Division Series to seven games in the Championship Series. Now, Milwaukee is going to need to turn to bullpen games or questionable No. 3 starters more often than it would like to, which isn't good news against the loaded Dodgers.
The Dodgers are rolling more than any team in baseball right now. They swept the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card round and handled the Philadelphia Phillies, too. Los Angeles rolls into this series with the Brewers healthier than it's been in a while, too.
The Brewers are going to need to get Woodruff back if they make it to the World Series. It would be quite a longshot scenario for Milwaukee to make it all the way to the World Series without their second best starting pitcher.
