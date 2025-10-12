Brewers Hilariously Troll Rival Cubs After NLDS Victory
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs jockeyed back and forth in the National League Central for most of the season. The Cubs added a lot of top end talent in free agency and trades during the offseason, while the Brewers lost players like Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
Despite this, the Brewers were able to heat up down the stretch. They stole the division from the Cubs and ended up walking to the postseason with the best record in baseball. It was a magnificent regular season for Milwaukee, but it was matched up with the Cubs in the National League Division Series
As a result, the Brewers and Cubs got to battle in front of the entire baseball world. They fought back and forth until eventually settling the score in a decisive Game 5 on Saturday night.
The Brewers would eventually leave the elimination game with a victory over the Cubs by a final score of 3-1. After the game, the Brewers and their players decided to hilariously troll their rivals.
Brewers fly the "L" after Game 5 win over rival Cubs
After Cubs victories, they have a traditional of flying a big white flag with a massive "W" across it. They call it "flying the W" after wins.
The Brewers responded to their win over Chicago by flying a "L" around the stadium as the players, coaches, and staff celebrated. The flag can be seen in some of the celebratory team pictures, too, adding insult to injury for the Cubs.
The Brewers put themselves in position to taunt their rivals because of dominant pitching. They only allowed four hits, one walk, and one run across nine innings in this elimination game, while their offense slugged three solo home runs against Cubs pitching.
Milwaukee is set up to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. They're one of four teams left in baseball at this point.
Ironically enough, each of the four teams left in the Championship Series won their division this season.
Milwaukee will need to be at its best to beat the Dodgers in the coming week.
