Brewers Make First Signing Of 2025, Land Former Mets Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Milwaukee Brewers front office has already made a signing to impact next season.
The Brewers are scheduled to host the New York Mets on Tuesday for the first game of a Wild Card Series. As we await that high-stake event, a former Met has reportedly agreed to play for Milwaukee next season.
"The first signing of 2025: Right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli opts out of his Mets’ contract and signs today with the Milwaukee Brewers, who give him an invite to their big-league training camp next spring," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Monday evening.
Nittoli had a 3.60 ERA with a 43-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .243 batting average against and a 1.30 WHIP in 30 innings across 26 games between Triple-A Syracuse Mets, Triple-A Norfolk Tides and Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.
It's likely too early to assess where the 33-year-old will fall into the Brewers bullpen, as the offseason hasn't even begun yet. If Milwaukee's roster were to stay the same as it is now, Nittoli would be a depth option spending most of his time with the Triple-A Nashville sounds -- barring a major turnaround.
Given the many months ahead for the front office to make more changes to the roster, we'll just have to wait and see how the righty will fit with the Brew Crew next season.
More MLB: MLB Insider Believes Crucial Part Of Brewers Success Expected To Take Home NL Award